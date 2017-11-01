WFAA
Close

Prize quilts stolen from State Fair

WFAA 10:11 AM. CDT November 01, 2017

DALLAS -- Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who broke into the Creative Arts building at Fair Park and stole quilts and televisions.

In all, three televisions were stolen in the weekend break-in, State Fair of Texas officials said.

Two of the quilts stolen were entered into the Creative Arts competitions for this year's fair by youths. One was entered by an adult. All were on display during the fair, which ended Oct. 22.

There is no surveillance video of the incident, and fair officials say they're looking at adding cameras for extra security in the future.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Dallas police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Incredible story woven in fabric of a State Fair blanket

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories