Prize quilts stolen from State Fair

Big Tex (BigTex.com)

DALLAS -- Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who broke into the Creative Arts building at Fair Park and stole quilts and televisions.

In all, three televisions were stolen in the weekend break-in, State Fair of Texas officials said.

Two of the quilts stolen were entered into the Creative Arts competitions for this year's fair by youths. One was entered by an adult. All were on display during the fair, which ended Oct. 22.

There is no surveillance video of the incident, and fair officials say they're looking at adding cameras for extra security in the future.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Dallas police.

© 2017 WFAA-TV