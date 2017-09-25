Princeton PD investigating woman's death

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

PRINCETON, Texas -- Police are investigating the murder of a woman in the city of Princeton, located in Collin County.

Officers found Kelli Underwood dead in the 1100 block of Park View Drive Sept. 20 at about 6:30 p.m.

The Texas Rangers, Collin County Sheriff's Office, and the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office were called in to assist.

Police believe Underwood's cause of death is homicide, though details about how she died were not released. Officers say they believe her death is an isolated incident and the community isn't at risk.

If you have any information on this crime, call police at (972) 736-3901.

