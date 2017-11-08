DPS searching for 'suspected shooter' in Floresville

Numerous law enforcement officials were spotted in Floresville investigating reports of a "suspected shooter." (Photo: Welsh, Stacey, KENS)

FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety said officials are looking for a shooting suspect in Floresville Wednesday afternoon.

There were reports of shots fired near a nursing home on 6th Street in Floresville, a law enforcement source told KENS 5.

The gun involved appeared to be a pistol, but the source said it was not immediately clear how many rounds were fired.

The Texas Rangers, DPS, FBI and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office were responding to the scene.

Numerous police sirens were heard going to the 1800 block of 6th Street around 4:30 p.m.

KENS 5 had a crew near 5th and G streets who also witnessed multiple law enforcement officials on the ground, armed with long guns and dogs.

