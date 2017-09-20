Police: Woman, 67, held for hours, sexually assaulted

Corey Lindale Davis faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police have in custody a man accused of sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive. A neighbor had found the woman on her apartment floor crying, saying she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said an employee of the apartment complex saw an unidentified man leaving the woman's apartment and followed the suspect while staying on the phone with 911 until officers arrived.

Corey Lindale Davis, 18, was taken into custody at 9759 Forest Lane. He faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault. Investigators say he denies any wrongdoing.

Surveillance video shows Davis forcing his way into the woman's apartment. Police said Davis also had property that belonged the victim.

The victim was sent to a local hospital for injuries and a forensic exam. She told police that the man was a stranger who had sexually assaulted her repeatedly over the course of several hours.

Police said there is no indication at this time that the suspect is linked to any other sexual assault cases. Officials collected his DNA, which will be checked for any matches to other offenses.

