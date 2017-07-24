Police: The Colony man arrested after killing brother

John Davis

THE COLONY, Texas -- Police in The Colony say a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother over the weekend.

John Davis, 38, was arrested on Sunday and taken to The Colony Police Department for questioning.

Police say witnesses were questioned after Davis' brother, Chandler Davis, 34, was shot in the chest inside a home in the 5200 block of Ragan Road just before 5:30 p.m.

He was taken to Medical City Plano where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

