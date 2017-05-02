Police: Student cut in throat at Brewer High School in Fort Worth

May 2, 2017: A student is in custody and another is in the hospital after being cut at Brewer High School. (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- A student is in custody and another is in the hospital after being cut Wednesday afternoon at Brewer High School, part of the White Settlement school district.

Officers responded about 12:35 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Loop 820 after receiving a call that a male student had been cut in the throat.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in downtown Fort Worth in serious condition, said Officer Brad Perez, police spokesman.

