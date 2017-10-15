Police seeking public's help in Mesquite homicide

Mesquite police is looking for the public's help in gathering information about a homicide from Saturday night.

At 8:42 p.m. officers were called to the 3200 block of Kensington Drive for gunfire sounds.

Once they arrived, officers found gunshot victim, 17-year-old Isaiah Deanthony Overton. He was transported to Baylor hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.

