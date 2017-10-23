Police seek suspect in two Deep Ellum sexual assaults

(Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - Police in Dallas have reached out to the public as they seek a suspect in two Deep Ellum sexual assaults that occurred early Saturday morning.

Authorities released surveillance video containing images of a male believed to be a suspect in both assaults.

"This suspect is responsible for two sexual assault attacks on two victims within a relatively short time span," read a statement from Dallas police. "We need to get him off the streets."

The first attack occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday after the suspect met the victim in Deep Ellum.

"While driving the victim home, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim," read the Dallas PD statement. "The victim then leaped from the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North Central Expressway in order to get away."

A second woman was attacked at about 2:57 a.m. as she walked home. Authorities say the suspect grabbed her around Elm and North Harwood streets. The victim was on the phone with her boyfriend, who ran to the scene and fought with the attacker after he heard her scream. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect was described as a black male between the age of 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

