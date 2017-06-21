Police seek public's help to ID suspects in Duncanville shooting, robbery

(Photo: Duncanville Police Department)

Police in Duncanville released surveillance video that shows two suspects in an aggravated robbery that took place on June 14 at the Holiday Inn Express off East Highway 67.

Authorities hope the video will help them identify and locate the suspects who can be seen entering the hotel armed with a gun before a desk clerk was shot late that night. The clerk suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect who can be seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Investigators hope to identify the person of interest, described in the age range of 17 to 21 years old and wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts in the video, for questioning. They are also working to identify the other suspect, described in the age range of 17 to 21 years old and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and red shirt in the video.

Duncanville police say the video also shows a person of interest enter the hotel prior to the shooting.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Anyone with information pertaining to the aggravated robbery has been asked to call Det. Pollock at 972-707-3831.

