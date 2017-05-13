Police seek answers after man found shot dead in Dallas

(Photo: Google Maps)

DALLAS - Police hope the public may have information that leads to a suspect in the shooting death of 26-year-old Hakim Fahim.

Fahim was found dead on the second floor breezeway just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 220 block of West Overton Road.

Few other details are known. Police have asked anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to call Det. T. Raley at 214-671-3684.

Tips made to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS and that lead to an arrest and indictment pay up to $5,000.

© 2017 WFAA-TV