Police searching for Duncanville sexual assauly suspects

Dallas and Duncanville police are working to identify and find the suspects involved in a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.

The victim told officers she was approached by two black male suspects while she was at an ATM at the 400 block of E. Wheatland Road in Duncanville.

While she was using the ATM, one of the suspects threatened the victim with a gun and both suspects entered the victim's car.

The suspects forced the victim to drive to the 7200 block of American Way where she was sexually assaulted. A third suspect also described as a black male, met with the other two suspects and sexually assaulted the victim again.

The suspects look property from the victim and fled the scene on foot.

Detectives need the public’s help in gathering any information about the identity of these suspects. If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to please contact Detective Barton at 214-671-3584.

