Police release suspect images in violent Dallas Target assault

Police released surveillance images they say show two suspects in the attack of a man outside a Dallas Target. (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS -- Police in Dallas have released images of two suspects in an attack that left a Dallas theater director in the intensive care unit.

According to police, Derrick Whitener, who works at The Firehouse Theatre, was attacked late Saturday night after he reported that there were two suspicious people around the entrance of the Target, located in the 2400 block of North Haskell Avenue. The suspects were both asked to leave the property just before they attacked Whitener.

Police say surveillance video shows the two males approach Whitener as he walked toward the store. The suspects then walked away when the theater director walked into the entrance. Once inside, Whitener immediately went to a Target employee and told them about the males, who were then asked by an off-duty officer and a security guard to leave the property.

However, authorities say Whitener was approached by the two males after he left the store at about 11:05 p.m.

"They made a threatening statement to [Whitener] and then beat him with the [wooden] stick and fled on foot towards the street," read a statement from Dallas police.

Authorities released two descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants, black backpack, black gloves, gorilla mask, and armed with a 3 foot wooden dowel rod.

Suspect #2: B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds. Last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, red/blue jeans, white Nike shoes, black backpack, and a gorilla mask.

According to Whitener's partner, the theater director was left with 'a large contusion causing brain swelling' that's "affecting his speech and motor functions."

Police say Whitener is expected to recover but faces a long recovery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for his treatment and recovery.

