Police release pic of suspect vehicle in Deep Ellum sexual assaults

DALLAS - Police have once again reached out to the public as they continue their search for a suspect in two sexual assault attacks that occurred early Saturday morning in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Earlier in the week, Dallas police released surveillance video that contained images of the suspect as he walked with one of the victims he met at a Deep Ellum bar. Wednesday, they released a surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz convertible with a black soft top.

Police say the first victim was attacked as the suspect drove her home at about 2 a.m. She was able to jump from the vehicle and escape at Mockingbird Lane and North Central Expressway.

(Photo: Dallas Police Department)

An hour later, a second woman was attacked as she walked home. Her boyfriend, who was on the phone with her at the time, heard the attack and rushed to the scene around Elm and North Harwood streets. He was able to fight off the suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Dallas Police release this video of rape suspect. pic.twitter.com/HRi4o1TA3f — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 23, 2017

Police describe the suspect as a black male between the age of 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

In addition to the released surveillance image of the suspect vehicle, police also shared an image of a similar vehicle, which they believe to be similar in color to the attacker's car.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the case is asked to call Det. Alan Holmes at 214-671-3637. You can also call in tips to Crime Stoppers, which is offering an award up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, at 214-373-TIPS (8477)

