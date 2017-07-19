Police: Rape suspect may be linked to several assaults

Neighbors in the 2900 block of Kendale Drive are on high alert following a sexual assault in the complex. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in northwest Dallas. They believe he may be connected to several attacks in the city.



Neighbors in the 2900 block of Kendale Drive are on high alert, right now. They say it is anything but business as usual in the community.



”It’s hard,” said neighbor Ana Camacho.



Some women in the area say they are afraid, after learning a mother was sexually assaulted by a strange man while entering her apartment at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.



“It’s really scary because, there’s a lot of females, a lot of kids,” said neighbor Jacqqy Martinez. “A lot of little girls out here playing, and for that to happen it’s really scary for us.”



Dallas Police officers are patrolling the area. A couple of detectives could be seen canvassing an apartment complex on the street on Wednesday.



The crime is frightening to neighbors like Camacho. She says her 13-year-old hangs out in the area with friends.



Camacho explained, "It makes me uncomfortable. It’s just that I’m worried about my daughter, because she likes to be around this park a lot. It’s hard.”

Dallas police released a sketch of man they say may be a serial rapist. (Photo: Dallas police, WFAA)



Police say the attacker was described by witnesses as a heavy set man, with dark spiky hair, who spoke Spanish and English. He had tattoos on his forearms and left hand. He was wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Thug Life” in white lettering.



That description, police say, is similar to another rape that happened about 14-miles away on the 8600 block of Lazy Acres three weeks ago. Investigators released a sketch of the suspect from that case, after a gunman entered a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted the victim.



“I don’t even know what to say,” Camacho explained nervously.



Until the suspect is identified and off the streets, some women in the area say they will be focused on their surroundings and personal safety.



“I’m going to carry a pepper spray or something,” Martinez said. “Because that’s crazy. I don’t want that happening to me.”



Police are urging anyone with information about the attacker to contact Dallas Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit.

© 2017 WFAA-TV