Police nab alleged Deep Ellum flasher -- a Dallas doctor

DALLAS -- Police have arrested a doctor and believe he's the serial flasher many residents have been reporting about on social media.

Dr. Reginald Newsome, 38, was arrested Wednesday. He had already posted bond and was released from the Dallas County jail by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dr. Newsome is a spine doctor in Dallas, according to the iSpine website.

Residents in Deep Ellum came together earlier this month to out neighborhood problems and criminal suspects on social media.

One of the most active campaigns targeted the serial flasher, who residents say has been seen unbuttoning his pants and watching "females go by and doing his thing," one resident told WFAA.

On social media, residents posted pictures of the alleged suspect and his vehicle, while using detective work to blog about the issue. They turned all of their evidence over to Dallas PD.

Details about Newsome's arrest haven't been released. Check back for more as this story develops.

