Rowlett HS student killed in Chili's parking lot

Garland police have arrested a teen they say shot a Rowlett High School Student outside of a Chili's restaurant Thursday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the 3200 block of North George Bush Freeway for a report of a stabbing at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
They found Ruben Trinidad, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound instead. He was taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives believe the victim met the 15-year-old suspect in a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the restaurant. The suspect pulled out a gun, shot Trinidad, and fled from the location.
The suspect was later arrested and charged with murder. His name has not been released because he's a juvenile.
The Garland Independent School District confirmed to WFAA that Trinidad was a senior at Rowlett High School. Students are being encouraged to wear red, his favorite color, on Friday.
