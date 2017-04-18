Police: Man shot friend while trying to run over him in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH -- One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday morning.
Police responded about 11 a.m. to the 2900 block of Danube Court after on report of a shooting call.
The initial investigation reveals that a man shot his friend while trying to run him over with his car, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
