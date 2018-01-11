Police: Man charged with 9 counts of child sex abuse was around children for 50 years

Daniel Wayne Meshell

MESQUITE -- A man in Mesquite has been arrested on nine counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Daniel Wayne Meshell, 74, of Terrell, was arrested on Dec. 28. His bond is set at $900,000.

Police say between 1991 and 1998, Meshell sexually assaulted three female victims between the ages of two and eight.

Beyond that, police say Meshell "had access" to children in a family member's home daycare starting in 1968. He was also a volunteer with two children's ministries -- St. Pius X in Dallas from 1978 to 1996 and St. John the Apostle in Terrell from 1999 to the present.

He also drove a school bus for the Terrell Independent School District between 2011 and 2012.

No victims have been identified from the churches or school district, police said.

Due to how much access he had to children for the past 50 years, police believe there may be more victims. If you have any information, call (972) 329-8303.

