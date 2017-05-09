Police: Man asking teen girls to pose nude in Collin Co.

Celina PD warning about a man approaching teen girls

COLLIN COUNTY -- Police in Celina are warning parents and teenagers about a suspicious man who is luring girls to take part in lewd acts.

The man came to the attention of Celina PD on May 3 when he made contact with several clothing stores that employ teen girls, police said.

"The subject asked the female employees questions about modeling and flying them out to L.A. to model. He has also asked them questions about their body features and posing nude. In one case, the subject placed his hands around a female’s waist while complimenting her body," police said.

One of the girls reported the incident.

Police say the man has been seen doing the same thing in Frisco and Prosper. They are urging teen girls to run away and dial 911 if they come in contact with him.

If you know his identity or see him, call police at (972) 382-2121.

