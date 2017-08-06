Police looking for Uptown shooting suspect

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Two individuals were involved in a disturbance in Uptown early Sunday morning.

The victim was shot in the thigh on the block of 2500 Boll Street near McKinney Avenue as he tried to take away the gun from the suspect, who then ran from the scene.

Responding Dallas police officers heard the gun shots from across the street and saw the suspect take off and was not found.

Dallas Fire Rescue took the injured individual to Parkland Hospital.

© 2017 WFAA-TV