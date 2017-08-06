Police looking for Uptown shooting suspect
Two individuals were involved in a disturbance in Uptown early Sunday morning.The victim was shot in the thigh on the block of 2500 Boll Street near McKinney Avenue as he tried to take away the gun from the suspect, who then ran from the scene.
WFAA 8:48 PM. CDT August 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting
-
Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers
-
Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today
-
Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times
-
2017 Runoff Elections today
-
Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday
-
Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help
-
Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque
-
Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
More Stories
-
Lancaster PD seek gun wielding road rage suspectAug. 6, 2017, 6:34 p.m.
-
Flash flood watch in effect for North TexasAug. 6, 2017, 9:13 a.m.
-
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after sailboat hits…Aug. 5, 2017, 8:19 p.m.