Police looking for man who robbed Dallas Target with Taser

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Target store and threatened employees with a Taser.

On July 4 around 12:50 p.m., the man entered the Target store on the 16700 block of Coit Road and successfully took property from the store. Loss prevention attempted to stop him but the man pulled out a Taser and began threatening employees.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0”, 200 lbs., brown hair, goatee facial hair, black hat, blue t-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, with black and white converse tennis shoes.

He drove from the store in an older model blue four-door BMW.

Anyone that recognizes this suspect, vehicle or has information on this offense is asked to call Detective Woodburn at (214) 671-3666. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

