Police looking for information on Dallas murder

Authorities are looking for any information regarding a murder in a Dallas neighborhood.

On July 15, around 10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Emberwood Drive. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old victim, Traytonio King suffering from a gunshot wound.

King was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police released the following surveillance video of the crime:

Anyone with information surrounding this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Duggan at 214-671-3642 or Richard.duggan@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

