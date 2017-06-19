Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Dallas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday evening.

Officers responded to an active shooter call on the 10700 block of Eastham Drive.

The caller told responding officers that someone they knew fired multiple shots into their home. The officers then went to what they believed to be the suspect's home.

When they got to the front door they heard a disturbance through the open front door between the suspect, a woman and a crying infant.

One officer told the suspect to come to the front door and when he did, he was armed with a handgun forcing the officer at the door to fire his weapon.

The 28-year-old suspect was hit by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he did not survive his injuries.

The woman inside the home was also taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Preliminary information suggests the suspect assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her and the infant.

© 2017 WFAA-TV