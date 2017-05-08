Burglary suspect in custody after standoff, chase

A burglary suspect who fired shots at an officer, led police on a chase, and conducted standoffs in two different counties in March, has been identified.

It all started at a Lamborghini dealership in Richardson at about 3 a.m. when officers were called about an attempted burglary. The suspect, Justin Strait pulled out a weapon and fired five rounds at one officer before fleeing in a white SUV.

No officers were injured.

Strait led police on a chase and stopped at 2000 Central Expressway, near U.S. 380, in McKinney. Police surrounded him in the parking lot, and it appeared he was slumped over the wheel, according to WFAA's crew at the scene.

Officers tried to negotiate with him, and they eventually threw a concussion grenade into the SUV, causing gas to fill the vehicle.

Despite this, the suspect took off up Central Expressway again for several miles, stopping just south of the Grayson County line in Collin County.

Police announced at about 8 a.m. that they used force to remove Strait from the vehicle and arrest him.

Strait is accused of Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer.

