FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police are investigating after a grandson allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death and assaulted his mother, according to Fort Worth police.
Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Roddy Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Police said an "Asian male had some type of episode." The grandfather was pronounced dead at the scene.
The mother and the male were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
Stay with WFAA for more updates.
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs