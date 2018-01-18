WFAA
Close

Police: Grandson stabs grandfather to death, assaults mother in Fort Worth

WFAA 10:39 PM. CST January 18, 2018

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - Police are investigating after a grandson allegedly stabbed his grandfather to death and assaulted his mother, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Roddy Drive at about 7:15 p.m. Police said an "Asian male had some type of episode." The grandfather was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother and the male were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Stay with WFAA for more updates.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories