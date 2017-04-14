Highway Patrol: Driver has come forward in hit-and-run that killed Granbury teen

Blythe Baggett (Photo: Courtesy / Twitter)

GRANBURY - An individual is now claiming responsibility for the hit-and-run that killed Granbury teenager Blythe Baggett on Thursday, according to Texas Highway Patrol.

In a statement released Friday evening, Highway Patrol said an individual stepped forward, but at this point there's still no arrest.

"Troopers continue to work the investigation and are following up on leads," wrote Sgt. Dub Gillum. "The investigation is very fluid."

According to Baggett's mother, Trayce Sciba, the individual who has come forward did so after the person's family members saw the accident reported in the media and saw damage on their vehicle. They convinced the family member to turn themselves in.

"I'm glad they stepped forward," Sciba said. "They're not talking to the investigators right now. They've asked for a lawyer. But at least they came forward so I'm not sitting here for weeks or months trying to figure out how this happened of who did."

Authorities say Baggett, 19, was skateboarding on Acton Highway in Granbury Thursday evening when he was struck and killed. The driver fled the scene, leaving behind pieces of a broken windshield and a black sideview mirror. Passing motorists saw the debris and alerted authorities. Baggett's body was found in a ditch and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Blythe didn't make this choice," said Taylor Yates, a friend of the victom. "Someone made a choice for him and decided to end his life."

Yates and other friends called Baggett a big-hearted, fun classmate with dreams of possibly becoming a therapist. He was well-known in Granbury, where he was part of the Class of 2015 at Granbury High and worked in local businesses.

“I know that when tragedy happens here in Granbury, we all pack together and do something about it,” said another friend, Victoria Westbrook. “I believe that we’ll get justice for him.”

