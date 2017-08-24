WFAA
Police chase, T-bone crash closes westbound I-30 in Mesquite

WFAA 6:46 AM. CDT August 24, 2017

MESQUITE -- A high-speed police chase and T-bone crash have closed Interstate 30 in Mesquite.

Westbound lanes of I-30 near Gus Thommason are closed.

There is a lot of police activity on the scene as the investigation continues.

Police say the chase began in Dallas and ended in Mesquite.

There's no word yet on injuries.

Check back for more on this developing story.

 

 

