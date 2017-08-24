Police chase, T-bone crash closes westbound I-30 in Mesquite

Chase ends in T-bone crash in Mesquite

MESQUITE -- A high-speed police chase and T-bone crash have closed Interstate 30 in Mesquite.

Westbound lanes of I-30 near Gus Thommason are closed.

#Mesquite: WB 30 now CLOSED @ Gus Thomasson. Backup building quickly. Exit Belt Line, take to WB Hwy 80@wfaatraffic pic.twitter.com/FTm1blkpKs — Lauren Nevitt (@LaurenNevittTV) August 24, 2017

There is a lot of police activity on the scene as the investigation continues.

Police say the chase began in Dallas and ended in Mesquite.

There's no word yet on injuries.

