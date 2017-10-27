Police arrest suspect in Deep Ellum sexual assaults

(Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - A tip has led to the arrest of a suspect in two sexual assaults that occurred about an hour apart early Saturday morning in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Jerly Patrick Graves Bailey Jr., 36, was arrested less than a week after police released surveillance video of the suspect walking with one of his victims.

Police said the tip was made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Graves was arrested on outstanding traffic and forgery warrants. He was later charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Earlier in the week, police asked for the public's help after two women were attacked in the Deep Ellum area.

Police said one woman was assaulted while inside the vehicle of the suspect at about 2 a.m. The two met earlier at a Deep Ellum bar. The victim was able to escape when she leaped from the car around Mockingbird Lane and North Central Expressway.

The second woman was attacked about an hour later as she walked home. The victim was on the phone with her boyfriend, who ran to the scene and fought off the attacker.

Graves' bonds were set at $50,000 for the forgery charge and $100,000 for each aggravated sexual assault charge.

© 2017 WFAA-TV