Police arrest man asking teen girls to pose nude in Collin Co.

Celina PD warning about a man approaching teen girls

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas -- Police have in custody a man accused of approaching teen girls and asking them to pose nude.



According to Celina police, 46-year-old Jonathan Ong Aviles, of Frisco, Texas, turned himself into officials on May 15. He was transported to the Collin County Detention Center on two warrants for ‘Assault Causes Physical Contact’ on a $4000 bond.

The man came to the attention of Celina police on May 3 when he made contact with several clothing stores that employ teen girls, police said. According to business owners, the man stopped into at least three boutiques in Celina and then visited two small business in nearby Prosper. Police released surveillance video in order to alert the public.



"The subject asked the female employees questions about modeling and flying them out to L.A. to model. He has also asked them questions about their body features and posing nude. In one case, the subject placed his hands around a female’s waist while complimenting her body," police said.



Police say the man has been seen doing the same thing in Frisco.

The incident remains under investigation.

