It's widely accepted amongst runners and outdoors enthusiasts that daytime activity is the safest.

"That’s what I always thought when I came out here," said 31-year-old runner Hailey Fugit.

Fugit had always found that to be true, until Thursday.

"It can happen at any time," she said.

She was running at about 11 a.m. under a bridge on the Trinity Trail west of Hulen when she saw a man in a black hoodie. She said his eyes were darting as she approached.

"I turned around and he jumped down from the railing right at that point and started chasing me," Fugit said.

She said she sprinted and screamed, with him sprinting behind her, until another runner responded to her cries for help. The man ran off, leaving her frightened but unscathed.

About four hours later, Fort Worth police say another woman riding a bicycle in the very same area wasn't as lucky.

"She stopped to take a selfie," said Sgt. Marc Povero. "At that point, a person came from behind her, reached up and grabbed her cellphone."

Povero said the woman resisted.

"She actually bit the individual’s hand," he said. "It actually pulled out one of her teeth when he yanked his hand out of her mouth."

Police arrived shortly after and were able to find and arrest 22-year-old Justin Graves, of Seagoville. He's now charged with aggravated robbery. Police say he matches the description of Fugit's incident and believe these two are likely connected, and uncommon, cases.

"If someone does approach you on the trails and threatens you, scream, call 911 if you can, resist to the point where you believe you can," Povero said. "And that’s an individual decision."

Fugit said the mugshot of the suspect looks like the man who chased her.

"I was so frightened," she said. "I was so shocked. The first ‘help’ I could barely even get out of my mouth I was so scared."

Fugit says she still feels safe on the trails, pointing out this is the only incident she's had in the four years she's run there. And police say they have not had an increase in robbery or assault cases. But Fugit says she knows now more than ever, daytime doesn't mean letting down your guard.

