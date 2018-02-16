Police: 17-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot outside an Arlington Taco Cabana.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:45 p.m. Thursday evening in the 4800 block of S. Cooper St. and found a girl suffering from a gun shot wound.

Three people were inside a car outside the restaurant when the 17-year-old male back seat passenger started playing with a handgun and ended up firing a bullet and striking the girl who was seated in the front seat.

Officers found the gun and determined it was stolen. Both the driver and the back seat passenger were arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. The shooter was arrested for tampering with evidence since he was trying to hide the gun from police.

Investigators believe at this time that the shooting may have been accidental.

