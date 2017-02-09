Plano police hand deliver stolen packages door to door

PLANO -- Michael Wetzler and Jacob Evans patrol the overnight shift for Plano police. They never know what kind of calls they'll get on any given day.

"Well, somebody called in about 20 stolen packages and I thought that can't be completely true," Evans said.

But the officers were proved wrong when they pulled up to a neighborhood in Plano where thieves stacked stolen packages from all over.

"There they were with the Amazon smiley faces and all," Evans said.

Department protocol requires the officers to gather the evidence and take it in to be processed. Officers will later try to track down the owners and call them in coming days. It would've been an easy trip for Evans and Wetzler, but they know the "easy way" and the "right way" usually aren't the same thing.

"We thought maybe somebody's medicine was in there or a car part they need to get to work," Wetzler said.

So the officers decided to divide and conquer, hopping in separate cars and hand delivering the stolen goods to homes across Plano and to one in Richardson. It took the officers hours but they refused to give up, getting 19 of the 20 packages back in their owners' hands.

Carol Frauenheim was one of the "porch pirate" victims. Thieves has stolen her package, a present for her grandson's birthday which was the next day.

"I saw this patrol car outside and I said to my husband what is going on?" Frauenheim said.

The former elementary school teacher said she was shocked when the Officer Wetzler showed up package in hand.

"I said you're a very classy delivery man," Frauenheim laughed.

She took the time to write a letter of thanks and was able to sit down with the officers earlier this week. She says their kindness was simple but in a world with so many headlines "doing the right thing" means so much more.

"I'm inspired by it and I can't wait to pay it forward," Frauenheim said.

The officers say they were just doing their job. It wasn't flashy, it wasn't convenient, but so often neither is doing the right thing.

