Plano man gets 41 years for child sex assault

Daniel Ortega

COLLIN COUNTY -- A Plano man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison without the possibility of parole after a child revealed he had been sexually assaulting her over a three-year period.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says Daniel Ortega, 22, was well-acquainted with his victim and abused her multiples times weekly over the three years, starting when the girl was nine.

She told her mother about the abuse after they moved away.

An investigation began into Ortega, and he was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. A jury found him guilty, and he was then sentenced to 41 years.

He also received 20 years for indecency with a child.

© 2017 WFAA-TV