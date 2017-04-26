Plano man accused of killing dad arrested in Mexico

Kenneth Midgley II

PLANO -- A man accused of killing his father was arrested in Mexico and brought back to Plano on Tuesday.

David Tilley with Plano PD says Kenneth Midgely II was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and has since been turned over to Plano police.

Kenneth Alleman Midgley, 50, was found dead inside his home on Nocona Drive on Easter Sunday.

His son, Kenneth Alleman Midgley II, 28, was named as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Soon officers realized he had crossed the border into Mexico.

He's charged with murder and his bond has been set at $500,000.

© 2017 WFAA-TV