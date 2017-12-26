Pit bull attack kills woman, injures man on Christmas Eve

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A pair of pit bulls killed a woman and injured her husband on Christmas Eve at their Kentucky home.

Sheriff's deputies in Bell County, Ky., said Lorraine Brock Saylor suffered severe injuries and was dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her husband Johnny Saylor found her in front of their house after he had been attacked by the two dogs.

Deputies said the incident occurred near the southern Kentucky town of Arjay, about 125 miles southeast of Lexington.

The sheriff's department said Johnny Saylor was searching for his wife — who often wakes up before him — after he awoke Sunday. He stepped out onto the front porch, where the dogs attacked him and tried to pull him to the ground.

The dogs released him after his brother came out and shouted at the animals. Johnny Saylor retrieved a .22-caliber pistol from inside his house and went back outside, where he shot one of the dogs in the chest as it jumped at him. The dog ran from the scene.

He found his wife lying on the ground In front of the house. The second pit bull was nearby, so "fearing for his life," the husband shot and killed the dog, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies responded to the scene about 10:20 a.m. Johnny Saylor was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his arm and head.

Local animal control said it is searching for the injured pit bull that was shot.

The owner of the dogs, Johnny Dale Lankford, 42, had been in a local detention center after being charged Friday with domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. He now faces another charge of harboring a vicious animal, the sheriff's department said.

