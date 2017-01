Jayden Morales, 7, holds a sign in support of law enforcement at Jerry Walker's funeral. (Photo: WFAA)

Photos from the funeral and procession held on Jan. 24, 2017 for fallen Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker. The first Little Elm officer to die in the line of duty, Det. Walker was killed one week ago during a SWAT situation in a neighborhood.

STORY: Little Elm officer laid to rest

(© 2017 WFAA)