Warrant: Photographer arrested for fondling 11-year-old girl

Donald Sparks

DALLAS -- A local photographer has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl says he touched her inappropriately.

Donald Lee Sparks, 53, is charged with indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The warrant states that Sparks was contacted in 2016 by the mother of the 11-year-old girl, who says she's an Australian model, after she saw his work with children online.

Sparks, who owns Don Sparks Photography, agreed to do a photo shoot with the girl when she and her mother visited the U.S. in the future.

During their first trip to Texas, the girl's mother and Sparks started having an affair, which lasted for several months, the warrant states. The mother and Sparks planned more trips to the U.S., including Miami and New York, so they could have "various settings" for the girl to be photographed in.

The girl told authorities that Sparks set up "Tiger Text" for the three of them, so they could talk and the messages would be deleted. She also said that in February, she slept in the same bed as her mother and Sparks at an Airbnb rental in Dallas.

The warrant states the girl told police that Sparks "had led the complainant and her mother to believe they were eventually going to be a family together."

Before a scheduled trip back to Texas in June, Sparks called the girl's mother and ended their affair, the girl told police. The mother then went through her daughter's text messages and found several between the girl and Sparks.

In some, he asked the girl to send pictures of her breasts. The girl then told her mother that she sent pictures of her breasts to Sparks through Snapchat, the warrant states.

After her mother called Frisco PD, where the suspect lives, and filed a report, the girl told police that Sparks fondled her breasts while they were visiting Texas back in February. The girl said he also "had a habit" of grabbing her rear-end.

Sparks bonded out of jail on Thursday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV