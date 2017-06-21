Pedestrian killed on I-30 in Garland

GARLAND -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking across Interstate 30 early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the interstate near Bobtown Road at about midnight and found the pedestrian, who has been declared dead.

He or she hasn't been identified.

A white pickup truck was found in a roped off area of a nearby parking lot, and police are investigating it for involvement in the crime.

Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed for a short time while police investigated.

