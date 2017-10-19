Pedestrian killed in fatal crash on I-20

A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Arlington while pulled over on the shoulder of I-20.

Investigators believe there were two cars stopped on the outside shoulder of the 4300 block of W. I-20 because of a mechanical issue.

A pickup truck was driving eastbound and drifted off the road and struck the two cars stopped on the shoulder. As a result, one of the pedestrians standing outside the cars was hit. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, Austin Churkey was arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter. Investigators believe the impairment caused the crash.

The victim's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin has been notified.

© 2017 WFAA-TV