7-month-old baby inside stolen car found safe, suspect at large

Officials are looking for this suspect and a 2007 black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JXN2296. (Photo: KHOU)

HUMBLE, Texas – A frantic search for a stolen 7-month-old baby taken when a suspect stole a car is safe Tuesday morning.

A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy found 7-month-old Allison King on the side of the road in her car seat out in the freezing cold.

An Amber Alert was issued for Allison Monday night. Deputies say she was taken in her mother's car at the Shell gas station at 21502 Aldine Westfield Road in Humble.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the vehicle, a 2007 black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JXN2296.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at (281)-376-3472.

