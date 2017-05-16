Patrick Mahomes II, Chiefs' top draft pick, robbed in Smith County

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) speaks to media during the rookie mini camp at the University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

SMITH COUNTY - Former Texas Tech star and Kansas City Chiefs No. 1 draft pick Patrick Mahomes II and three others were reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence on Mansion Creek Circle around 9:15 p.m. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

"I can't really get into any of the details, but I'm just glad me and my friends are safe and the cops got the suspects," Mahomes said Monday.

The quarterback's agent tweeted Monday about the incident:

@PatrickMahomes5 driving home in Tyler from baseball game,robbed of wallet while dropping off girlfriend,robber arrested,everyone safe. — Leigh Steinberg (@leighsteinberg) May 15, 2017

The victims told deputies that as they exited their vehicle another car pulled into the driveway and a man "gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband" robbed them.

The suspects demanded property from the four victims before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.

After getting vehicle and suspect descriptions, deputies were able to quickly find the vehicle, conduct a traffic stop near County Road 273, and arrest the two suspects inside, identified as 34-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton and 58-year-old Billy Ray Johnson. Both were transported to the Smith County Jail.

Billy Ray Johnson (Smith County Jail)

Michael Blake Pinkerton (Smith County Jail)

Pinkerton is charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $50,000

Meanwhile Johnson is charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $6,000.

Deputies recovered stolen property in the suspect's vehicle during a search.

SCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell Coslin said it is not believed the suspects targeted Mahomes.

Coslin said Pinkerton admitted to the robbery in a statement to investigators Monday.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sheriff Larry Smith will hold a press conference Tuesday at 5 p.m. to provide more information on the case.

