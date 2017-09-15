Parkland employee's purse was stolen, then she was dragged by suspects

Suspect and vehicle

DALLAS -- Hospital police are investigating after a Parkland Memorial Hospital employee had her purse stolen, and then was dragged by the suspects' vehicle.

At about 4:30 a.m. Friday, three men approached the employee in the Trinity Parking Lot, police say, driving up next to her and stealing her purse.

The victim was dragged a short distance before being treated and discharged by the hospital.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a four-door dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, with missing hubcaps on the front passenger side and back driver side wheels.

Hospital police are asking anyone with information to call (469) 419-7777.

© 2017 WFAA-TV