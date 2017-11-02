Parker Co. man arrested for riding lawn mower while drunk

PARKER COUNTY -- A 32-year-old man was arrested in Parker County for public intoxication after he was caught riding a lawn mower while drunk.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office was called to the area near Hutcheson Hill Road and Carter Road just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a suspicious vehicle call.

A deputy saw Scott Alan Bradley operating a riding lawn mower and pulled him over. While he got off the lawn mower, he stumbled, the deputy said. It also appeared that Bradley was slurring his speech and smelled like alcohol.

He was arrested for public intoxication and booked into the Parker County Jail.

