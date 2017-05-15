Over a dozen men arrested for online sexual exploitation of children

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department arrested 15 men after a week long multi-agent investigation into the online sexual exploitation of children.

Operation Medusa resulted in the arrest of the following men and charges of crimes ranging from promotion of child pornography to online solicitation of a minor.

Investigators seized hard drives and other electronic devices used during the committed crimes for forensic examination. Once they have been analyzed, investigators may be able to identify other offenders which could lead to additional arrests.

The following agencies played a role in this operation's success: Allen PD, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Dallas PD, FBI, Frisco PD, Garland PD, Grand Prairie PD, McKinney PD, Mesquite PD, Murphy PD, Plano PD, Sherman PD, Texas DPS, Wylie PD and the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District.

© 2017 WFAA-TV