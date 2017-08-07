One shot, killed at Duncanville party

DUNCANVILLE -- Police in Duncanville are investigating a murder after a shooting broke out during a party this weekend.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Golden Meadow Lane Sunday at about 2:45 a.m. While at the scene, multiple shots were fired and one person was hit. The gunman and other party-goers fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police are looking for a grey sedan that may have damage to one of its side view mirrors.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at (972) 707-3839 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 373-8477 (TIPS).

