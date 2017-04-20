One person dies after shooting in Euless

EULESS -- One person died in the hospital after being shot at a home in Euless late Tuesday, police said.
Police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Henslee Drive where they found one male victim with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Brett Morgan, police spokesman.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Morgan said.
Go here to keep reading this article.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs