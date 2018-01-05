One man shot dead on east Fort Worth street after 'altercation,' police say

One man was shot and killed late Thursday night during an 'altercation' outside his home in east Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police officers found the body of Daniel Dunn lying along the 7500 block of Monterrey Drive when they responded to a disturbance call in the area.

Witnesses told the officers that Dunn, 40, had been shot during "an altercation between two males outside of the residence," according to Officer Daniel Segura, a FWPD spokesman.

