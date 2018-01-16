One killed in Bedford officer-involved shooting

BEDFORD, Texas -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bedford.

At about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were checking out a "suspicious vehicle" in the 1200 block of Airport Freeway. The driver took off but was later located a couple of hours later in the 600 block of Hurst Drive.

As officers tried to speak to the driver, they reached for a weapon. The officer fired one shot, striking the suspect. CPR was initiated by officers, but the suspect was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured, and no names of those involved have been released.

The Texas Rangers confirm they were asked to investigate the shooting.

© 2018 WFAA-TV