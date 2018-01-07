One dead after shooting on Malcolm X

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call early Sunday morning that left one dead.

Around 4 a.m. Dallas police arrived at the 4300 block of Malcolm X Blvd. and when they arrived they found one person had been shot and killed.

The victim has not been identified at this time but he has been transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives interviewed a witness and preliminary information says a physical altercation happened between the victim and an unknown suspect. The suspect walked away after the argument and returned to shoot the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and details will be updated here as we learn them.

